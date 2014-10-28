Image copyright Not specified - used by NWT Image caption Sophie Jones drank enough methadone to overdose an adult

A two-year-old girl died after drinking a heroin substitute which had been stockpiled at her home for sale to drug addicts, a jury has heard.

Sophie Jones ingested methadone prescribed for her mother Michelle King at their home on Jameson Road, Blackpool on 4 March.

Ms King has admitted manslaughter. Sophie's father Barry Jones is on trial at Preston Crown Court for manslaughter by gross negligence.

He denies the charge.

'Prioritised drugs'

Mr Jones is also accused of causing or allowing a child's death which he has also pleaded not guilty to.

The jury heard the toddler died after swallowing enough methadone to overdose an adult.

Simon Medland QC, prosecuting, told the court Ms King sold the drug to other addicts rather than use it to get off heroin which he said Mr Jones was well aware of.

He told the court that instead of storing it safely, police found methadone in a child's drinking cup and a fruit drink carton.

Mr Medland claimed the drug was kept the vessels in order to hide from the authorities.

The barrister told the court both parents had drug problems and life at the home was "chaotic".

The jury was told the pair tried to cover up what had happened and if they had sought immediate medical help their daughter might have been saved with a methadone poisoning antidote.

Mr Medland said Ms King and Mr Jones had "prioritised drugs and not what they should have... the health, welfare and safety of Sophie".

The trial continues.