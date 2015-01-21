Bacup and Rossendale schools closed by snow, bin services also disrupted
Four schools have been closed in East Lancashire because of snow.
Two schools in Bacup and two in Rossendale have have been affected, said Lancashire County Council.
Rossendale Council, meanwhile, said it had suspended waste collections to farms.
A council spokesman said "every effort will be made to complete today's other collections where access is possible and it is safe to do so" but warned hilly areas may be affected.
PCSO Chris Hamer, of Lancashire Police reported five road traffic collisions earlier in Rossendale Valley although he said conditions had improved.
