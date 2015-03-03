Phoenix Nights: Ted Robbins 'eternally grateful' for CPR
Phoenix Nights comedian Ted Robbins has said he is "eternally grateful" to the medical staff who treated him when he collapsed on stage.
In his first interview since leaving hospital, the 59-year-old said: "I am so lucky to be alive."
He collapsed during a performance of Phoenix Nights Live, at Manchester Arena, on 31 January.
The comic was resuscitated by an off-duty cardiothoracic doctor and paramedic who were in the audience.
East Lancashire-based Robbins, who plays Den Perry, said: "I was looking forward to the show, although bizarrely I had a sense of foreboding on the day."
He added: "I remember coming up the ladder on stage and the crowd booing Den Perry.
"I did couple of gags and then I remember feeling kind of peaceful and calm, thinking 'let's have a little sit down for a minute'."
"I did my Tommy Cooper impression - God rest him," said Robbins.
"But I was lucky enough to survive thanks to some wonderful people."
The doctor and paramedic carried out CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), with the doctor having to crack his ribs.
"He wrote me a card saying 'sorry about the ribs'," the comedian said.
He added: "I am so lucky to be alive.
"Some people don't make it - I did and I am eternally grateful."
Robbins who was born in Liverpool said he had lost two stone (13kg) in the month since the episode, joking: "It's not a weight loss programme I would recommend."
The star said he intended to raise awareness about CPR and defibrillators.
Two weeks ago he made a surprise appearance, via a video screen from his hospital bed, during a rescheduled performance of Phoenix Nights Live, where fans saw him wearing a hospital gown and giving a thumbs up.