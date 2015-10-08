Two-month-old boy dies in Blackpool of cardiac arrest
A two-month-old boy has died in Blackpool after he went into cardiac arrest, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the baby, from Shannon Street, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at 08:30 BST on Wednesday where he later died.
Officers are treating his death as "unexplained" and are examining the circumstances surrounding it.
A post-mortem examination to establish the precise cause of his death will take place later.
Det Insp Nick Connaughton said: "At this moment we are treating the sudden death of this baby boy as unexplained.
"I would like to stress that we are in the very early stages of our inquiries and we have not made any arrests."
