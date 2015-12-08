Image caption Water swept through the Wagon and Horses pub flooding the cellar and ground floor

Businesses in Lancashire are counting the cost after the weekend's floods inundated many of their premises.

In some cases, damage is running in to hundreds of thousands pounds.

On St George's Quay in Lancaster, water swept through the Wagon and Horses pub flooding the cellar and ground floor.

Beer, food and electrical equipment including freezers and a large PA system were ruined in the flood.

Image caption Paul Tarry lost £10,000 in stock

Landlord Paul Tarry estimates the cost of repair to be in six figures. And his pub could be shut until the New Year.

"I've got a terrible feeling in the pit of my stomach. But our team is very supportive and our customers have been fabulous.

"We've lost £10,000 in stock. There's £10,000 per month in lost business.

"Add to the cost of repairing the building, the electrics and replacing all our damaged equipment and it could be as much as a hundred thousand pounds."

In the city centre, shopkeepers have reported groups of people rummaging through skips laden with water-damaged goods.

Image caption Shop owner, Julie Shaw said damaged goods were being loaded in to a skip

I witnessed one group removing items, many of them electrical, from a skip outside Simply Baby.

The shop's owner, Julie Shaw said: "It's disgusting. We're loading damaged goods in to a skip that need to be disposed of and it's an absolute free-for-all. People have no regard for what's going on."

Large businesses haven't escaped unscathed.

The large Sainsbury's supermarket in the city centre has been so badly damaged it has been shut for the foreseeable future, according to the company.

Back on St George's Quay, Paul Tarry's neighbour Robert Mason has also been clearing up.

He runs the Quite Simply French restaurant. Here too, filthy flood water came three feet up his walls.

Without a cellar, his clean-up has been much more straightforward. But he's still looking at a bill of thousands of pounds.

"We've literally thrown every piece of food in to the bin. It wasn't fit for human consumption.

"I can't imagine what they're going through in the city centre."

Robert Mason said that with the selfless contribution of his staff and volunteers, he should be open for business again by Thursday.

The total cost of the floods in Lancashire and Cumbria could run into hundreds of millions.