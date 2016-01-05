Blackpool mother denies having sex with underage boys
- Published
A 36-year-old mother has appeared in court accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy and his friend.
Caroline Lea, from Blackpool, denies seven counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child as she went on trial at Preston Crown Court.
Jurors were told the alleged offences took place at her then home where it is claimed she allowed boys to smoke cannabis and drink alcohol.
The offences were said to have happened between December 2013 and March 2014.
One of the complainants told police his friend suggested "a three-way" with the defendant and then it "just happened".
"Dosshouse"
Francis McEntee, prosecuting, said the second 15-year-old complainant believed he was in a relationship with the defendant, a mother of three sons.
He said they were watching television at her house when she started to kiss him, the court heard.
Initially he pushed her away but then relented and went on to have sex with her on nearly every occasion he visited her address, he alleges.
Mr McEntee said: "Sometimes he was tired and did not want to, and on one night she gave him some speed (amphetamine) to keep him awake."
A third complainant, also aged 15, was said to have visited the defendant's home on a regular basis to smoke cannabis.
Mr McEntee told the jury: "The prosecution case is that the defendant's address became something of a dosshouse for young lads."
He said police had issued a child abduction notice to the defendant regarding one of the complainants and as a result he was not permitted to stay at her house.
Ms Lea, of Clifton Drive, denies all the sexual offences claims and one count of allowing her home to be used for smoking cannabis and a separate count of supplying amphetamines.
The trial continues.