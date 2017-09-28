Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened opposite the entrance of the Suez Recycling depot

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court over an assault in Blackburn.

Sam Carrington, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted rape, sexual assault on a female, grievous bodily harm with intent and committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

A 33-year-old woman who was physically and sexually assaulted on George Street West on Saturday remains in hospital.

Mr Carrington is due to go on trial at Preston Crown Court next month.