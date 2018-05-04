Image copyright Family handout Image caption Megan Lee died two days after she was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Two men have denied the manslaughter of a 15-year-old girl with a nut allergy who died after a takeaway meal.

Megan Lee, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, died on 1 January 2017 from acute asthma, two days after eating food from the Royal Spice restaurant in Hyndburn.

Mohammed Kuddus, 39, of Blackburn, and Harun Rashid, 38, of Rossendale, appeared at Preston Crown Court.

They are due to go on trial in Manchester on 2 October.

The pair also deny failing to discharge general health and safety duty to a person other than an employee, and contravening or failing to comply with EU provisions concerning food safety and hygiene.

Lancashire Police said the takeaway was now trading under new ownership.