Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was hit near the Prince of Wales pub in Chorley

An 88-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a cyclist, police have said.

The woman was walking along Cowling Brow in Chorley, Lancashire, when she was struck at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

She fell to the ground and suffered head, chest and pelvic injuries.

Police said the road was closed for three hours while investigations took place. They appealed for witnesses to contact them.