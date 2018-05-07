Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Russell Curwen (left) was a medical services support driver and did voluntary work for North West Blood Bikes

A "much loved" volunteer blood transport biker has died after a crash with a car.

Russell Curwen was injured in the crash with a Jaguar on Caton Road, Lancaster, at 19:45 BST on Saturday.

The 49-year-old, from Kendal, was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital but later died. Mr Curwen's family said he "died doing what he loved".

The Jaguar driver, aged 65 and from Morecambe, was also taken to hospital. He suffered minor injuries.

Mr Curwen worked as an NHS medical services support driver and did voluntary work for the North West Blood Bikes charity.

He was riding one of their motorbikes at the time of the crash.

'Shocked and stunned'

Paying tribute, his family said: "Russell liked to live life to the full.

"He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing.

"However, it was for his employment as a medical services support driver and his voluntary work for the [North West Blood Bikes] that Russell is best remembered.

"He gave up his time to take much-needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved."

Image caption Lee Townsend said the North West Blood Bikes charity was "absolutely shocked and stunned"

Vice chairman of North West Blood Bikes, Lee Townsend, said: "Who knows how many lives Russell has helped to save. He was a great guy.

"Everybody in the charity bar none is absolutely shocked and stunned."

He said the charity, which has more than 300 volunteers, will look to do something to remember Mr Curwen, possibly naming a bike after him.

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire Police appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

He said: "This was a tragic incident involving a man, who was conveying items on behalf the NHS, and a car that was driving along the slip road towards the Bay Gateway."