Image caption Thwaites said it had been "effectively evicted" from its head office

A group of about 100 travellers "trashed" a brewery causing damage worth about £100,000, said the owners.

Thwaites said the group invaded its site in Blackburn, Lancashire on Saturday, damaging vehicles and using offices as toilets.

The brewery said 1,700 pints of beer had been poured away in case of contamination.

The group departed on Monday after an "aggressive stand-off". Lancashire Police said it is investigating.

'Disgusting mess'

Thwaites said staff who turned up for work were "effectively evicted" from the brewery's original Penny Street site which dates back to 1807.

Image caption Travellers left the site on Monday afternoon after an "aggressive stand off", say Thwaites

The travellers, who arrived with more than 20 caravans and 25 vehicles, caused "massive destruction", smashing windows and setting off fire extinguishers, it added.

Following intervention from police and with "co-operation from those on site", the travellers moved off on Monday afternoon, said a force spokesman.

No arrests were made but Lancashire Police said it had been made aware of concerns regarding alleged criminality and is investigating any offences committed.

The brewery said it was "relieved to have finally regained the site" which had been left in a "disgusting mess".

It is now assessing the extent of the damage and starting a "massive clean-up" operation, a spokesman added.

The brewery added it is currently unable to brew while the clean-up takes place.

Sayyed Osman, director of environment, neighbourhoods and housing at Blackburn with Darwen Council tweeted there was "no excuse for criminal damage and wanton vandalism".

He added it was a "totally unnecessary draw on emergency resources".

Image caption The brewery said it was relieved to have finally regained the site