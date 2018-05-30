Image caption Married couple Derek Jessop and his wife Malee Kadram deny all the charges

A married couple have gone on trial accused of historical sex offences against children over several decades.

Derek Jessop, 74, is accused of 10 indecent assaults, one attempted rape and three rapes, a jury at Preston Crown Court heard.

His wife Malee Kadram, 39, is accused of indecency with a child and indecent assault. His former wife, Lesley Jessop, also faces two charges of indecent assault against a boy, 15.

The defendants deny all the charges.

Image caption Lesley Jessop, Derek Jessop's former wife, denies two allegations of indecent assault

The trial revolves around a series of alleged sexual offences against a total of eight children in the Blackpool area.

They are said to have been committed between the 1960s and 2004, the jury was told.

The three defendants, all from Blackpool, say they are the victims of malicious allegations driven by potential financial gain.

Prosecuting barrister Paul Brookwell told the jury the alleged victims of Mr Jessop, who is a former businessman, were girls aged between four and 12.

The trial is due to last up to six weeks.