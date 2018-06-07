Image caption Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street in Preston

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman in Lancashire.

Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street, Preston, on 18 May.

Her death was not initially thought to be suspicious but following post-mortem tests on Wednesday, detectives started a murder investigation and arrested the man, who is from Preston.

He remains in custody and police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.