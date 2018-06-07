Image copyright Blackburn Fire Image caption Eight fire engines were at the scene tackling the blaze at its height

A huge fire has broken out at an industrial estate.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as a large quantity of waste burned near Hills Premier Polymers, near Green Road, Colne, Lancashire earlier.

Eight fire engines were at the scene tackling the blaze at its height and local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

It is now under control with Blackburn Fire describing it as a "super fast knock down" .