Bernadette Green death: Son charged with mother's murder in Preston
- 9 June 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Preston, police have said.
Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street on 18 May.
Her death was not initially thought to be suspicious but a murder investigation was launched following post-mortem tests on 6 June.
John Green, 65, also of Inkerman Street, has been charged with murder and appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday.