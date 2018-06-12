Lancashire

Burnley baby death treated as 'unexplained'

A six-week-old baby boy has died at a house in Lancashire.

Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene in Burnley on Monday morning.

His death is being treated as "unexplained" and investigations continue.

Lancashire Constabulary said it was called to a house in Stoneycroft, Worsthorne, at 11:20 BST following reports a baby had been found "unresponsive".

