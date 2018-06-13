Image caption Thwiates said a group of travellers caused about £100,000 of damage to the site

Police investigating the ransacking of a Lancashire brewery say they have identified people they are seeking to arrest.

About £100,000 of damage was caused to Thwaites Brewery in Blackburn by a group of about 100 travellers in May.

The company later criticised police for not acting sooner when the group moved onto the site.

Lancashire Police said it was working with other forces to trace the wanted suspects.

Assistant Chief Constable Jo Edwards said officers had made progress thanks to forensic evidence from inside the property and CCTV.

Media caption Thwaites previously said it had been "effectively evicted" from its office

"We have in fact now identified a number of individuals who we are actively seeking to arrest," she said.

"I would like to reassure people that the investigation is still on-going with a team of officers dedicated to finding those who are responsible."

Thwaites said the site was left in a "disgusting mess" after the 26 May raid, and it was forced to pour away 1,700 pints of beer in case of contamination.

The group left the site two days later after negotiations and an "aggressive stand-off" with police.

ACC Edwards added: "I would like to remind people that we generally have good relationships with the travelling community."