Preston flat fire leaves four police officers in hospital
- 14 June 2018
Four police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital after a "substantial" fire at flats near a police station.
Lancashire Police said the blaze broke out at about 03:00 BST in Aughton Walk, Preston.
Officers entered the building to rescue a number of residents inside the flats, said police.
Police said the officers and a resident were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.