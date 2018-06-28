Image copyright Oldland family Image caption Dennis Oldland suffered leg burns after he was left half-naked in a chair inches from his fire, the inquest heard

Carers face more supervision after an investigation into the death of a 94-year-old veteran who suffered burns when he was left sat next to a fire.

Dennis Oldland, of Blackpool, died in November 2016 after a visit from a carer a coroner deemed "inadequate".

A Blackpool council review into D-Day veteran Mr Oldland's death has made 11 recommendations.

The findings will be included in the council's new Care at Home contract to be retendered later this year.

At the time of his death, Mr Oldland had visits from carers, employed by Safehands Care Ltd in Blackpool, four times a day.

An inquest heard the carer doing the final call on 4 November 2016 stayed for seven and a half minutes, when the visit should have lasted for 25 minutes.

'Some comfort'

Mr Oldland was taken to hospital with burns to his leg but died later, with the cause of death recorded as stroke and advanced frailty and burn injury.

The council's Safeguarding Board commissioned a review which has found three key areas of improvement.

There are "learning implications" in areas including communication, monitoring and record keeping for providers to rectify

The quality of monitoring carers' performance should be improved and this should be an "integral consideration" by commissioners of contracts

Providers, the client and the client's family should be involved in establishing a care package

The findings have been shared with Mr Oldland's family.

Councillor Maxine Callow, who called for the review, told the Local Reporter Democracy Service that she welcomed the points which had been made.

"I'm sure Mr Oldland's family may get some comfort that although their father suffered like this, perhaps others won't," she said.