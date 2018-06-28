Image copyright Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Around 60 firefighters are on the scene

Up to 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze on Winter Hill involving the radio mast near Bolton.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it had received reports the mast on the hill was alight at 15:20 BST.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have sent six crews to the scene, while Greater Manchester has dispatched six additional crews.

Smoke is visible across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

A Lancashire fire spokesman said there were several pockets of fire and crews have been facing a 20 minute walk with their equipment to the site of the blaze.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has urged people not to visit the area and said he is asking the authorities if they need any extra resources.

Image copyright Mikey Dee/Twitter Image caption Social media users shared images of the smoke