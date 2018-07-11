Image caption Protests have been held regularly near the Preston New Road site since work began

A ban preventing trespassers from entering land where fracking will take place in Lancashire has been extended by almost two years.

The injunction, which was due to expire in August, relates to land around Cuadrilla's shale gas exploration site at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton.

Cuadrilla and 10 farmers successfully applied for the extension at the High Court, sitting in Manchester.

Anti-fracking protests have taken place at the site for several months.

Cuadrilla chief executive Francis Egan said the firm was "very pleased" with the decision.

He described the ban as "an important deterrent to unlawful protest that has significantly disrupted and inconvenienced local commuters and businesses".

The extension means the injunction will now expire on 1 June 2020.