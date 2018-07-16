Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was seriously injured in the attack in Westfield Drive, Preston

A four-year-old girl has been attacked by a dog and left with serious injuries to her head and face.

The child was taken to hospital after the attack, which happened in Westfield Drive, Preston, at about 16:15 BST on Sunday.

The dog, thought to have been a cross-breed, has been seized by police.

A 40-year-old woman from Preston was arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and remains in custody.