A man found dead at the scene of a house fire in Lancashire is thought to have been murdered, police say.

Officers were called to the house in Elmridge, Skelmersdale, at 08:10 BST on Saturday.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, was found dead at the scene and police said it appeared his death was suspicious.

A 36-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Skelmersdale, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

The cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Supt Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: "These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.

"While we have made two arrests, we continue to appeal for any information in connection with our investigation."