Image copyright Blackpool Fire Image caption Crews from Blackpool said they were working with colleagues from Blackburn to tackle the blaze

The moorland fire on Winter Hill near Bolton is continuing to burn despite recent rain, the fire service said.

The blaze broke out on 28 June and at its height had hundreds of firefighters tackling it.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews are dealing with isolated hot spots of burning peat and that rain has been of "insufficient volume" to fully extinguish it.

It added the recovery of hundreds of lengths of hoses has been a major task.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Crews from across England have been fighting the fire

All of the hoses, including those belonging to other services involved in the response, have been collected and taken to its training centre to be tested, cleaned and repaired.

LFRS said the emergency response is "progressing steadily to conclusion".

It added that the work involves digging down to the burning peat to ensure water reaches it.

The fire was brought under control last week.

It is the second major moorland fire in the north-west of England this summer after a blaze near Saddleworth Moor in Tameside.