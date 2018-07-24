A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car mounted a kerb and hit a woman.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was struck by a Citroen in Aughton Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire, at about 10:15 BST on Monday.

She was taken hospital but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Mark Gibbons, 62, of Bold Lane, Ormskirk, is scheduled to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.