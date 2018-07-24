Image caption Anti-fracking protests have been held regularly at the Preston New Road site

Energy firm Cuadrilla is to take legal action against protesters who blocked entry to a site where fracking will take place in Lancashire.

Six people locked themselves together at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton at 07:00 BST.

A spokesman for the group said they had deliberately breached an injunction preventing trespassers to highlight Cuadrilla's "abuse of the law".

Cuadrilla said the six had "unlawfully blocked the entrance".

The company said it respected "the right to peaceful and lawful protest" but the campaigners had chosen to trespass despite being "specifically aware" of the injunction.

"Breach of the High Court injunction is contempt of court," the firm added.

The disruption meant suppliers moving to and from the shale gas exploration site were being delayed, Caudrilla said.

A spokesman for the protesters said: "This industry has gone to extreme and expensive lengths to manipulate the law, via a court injunction, to prevent protest in meaningful forms."

Anti-fracking protests have taken place at the site for several months but this is the first challenge to the injunction since it was extended until 2020 earlier in July.

Final preparations for fracking have begun following the completion of a second well in April.

Environmental charity Friends of the Earth continues to await a decision on their application for a judicial review over the Environment Agency's decision to allow fracking at the site.