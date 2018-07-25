Image caption Alfie Boe is from Fleetwood

Alfie Boe will return to his Lancashire roots to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations.

The singer from Fleetwood will appear at the official switch-on concert on the Tower Festival Headland on 31 August.

Performing at the show will be Ella Eyre, Jonas Blue, Diversity, DVJ and Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski.

Britney Spears is bringing her Las Vegas show to the same stage the day after the switch-on.

The switch-on event will start with a Blackpool Introduces showcase featuring local talent from the Fylde coast.

Image copyright PA Image caption Alfie Boe has had two number one albums with friend Michael Ball

Boe, who has had two number one albums as part of his collaboration with friend Michael Ball, will follow in the footsteps of a long list of stars to do the honours at the ceremony including Robbie Williams, Peter Kay and Dame Barbara Windsor.

The lights will be available to see until 4 November.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britney Spears is bringing her Piece Of Me show to Blackpool the following day

Councillor Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said she was "thrilled" Boe had agreed to do this year's honours.

"He is an outstanding talent and we are very proud to welcome him home for what is our biggest night of the year."

The switch-on event will be free with people invited to apply via ballot for the 20,000 wristbands to get into the arena.