Two charged with murder over Skelmersdale house fire death
- 25 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged with murder after a man died in a house fire in Lancashire.
Eamon Brady, 44, was found dead by police officers just after 08.10 BST on Saturday July 21 at the house on Elmridge in Skelmersdale.
William Vaill, 36, and Deborah Andrews, 43, both from Skelmersdale, have been charged with murder and arson.
Mr Vaill, of Evington, and Ms Andrews, of Elmstead, were scheduled to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.