Fleetwood manslaughter arrest over man's death outside pub
- 25 July 2018
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of an older man outside a pub.
David Allinson, 63, died after he was found unconscious at the Kings Arms Hotel in Fleetwood on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that the 63-year-old died after suffering a heart attack.
A 62-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.