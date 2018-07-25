Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination showed David Allinson died as a result of a heart attack

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of an older man outside a pub.

David Allinson, 63, died after he was found unconscious at the Kings Arms Hotel in Fleetwood on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that the 63-year-old died after suffering a heart attack.

A 62-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.