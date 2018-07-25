Lancashire

Fleetwood manslaughter arrest over man's death outside pub

  • 25 July 2018
David Allinson Image copyright Family handout
Image caption A post-mortem examination showed David Allinson died as a result of a heart attack

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of an older man outside a pub.

David Allinson, 63, died after he was found unconscious at the Kings Arms Hotel in Fleetwood on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said a post-mortem examination revealed that the 63-year-old died after suffering a heart attack.

A 62-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites