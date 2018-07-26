Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption North West Motorway Police say the lorry driver does not have life-threatening injuries

The M6 has been closed in both directions in Lancashire after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

It happened between junction 33 at Galgate, Lancaster and junction 32 at the Broughton interchange, Preston earlier.

North West Motorway Police said the HGV driver had been taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by police as the bridge has been deemed unsafe.

A bridge engineer has confirmed closures will remain in place for "safety reasons" until "props" are in place on the cattle bridge.

North West Motorway Police estimated the motorway will be "probably" be closed until "mid afternoon".

Skip Twitter post by @BurnleyOfficial Clarets fans heading north please note that the M6 is closed northbound between junctions 32 and 33. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 26, 2018 Report

Burnley fans travelling north to Aberdeen for their Europa League clash have been advised by Burnley FC to take an alternative route.