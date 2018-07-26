M6 closed in Lancashire as lorry crashes into bridge
The M6 has been closed in both directions in Lancashire after a lorry crashed into a bridge.
It happened between junction 33 at Galgate, Lancaster and junction 32 at the Broughton interchange, Preston earlier.
North West Motorway Police said the HGV driver had been taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by police as the bridge has been deemed unsafe.
A bridge engineer has confirmed closures will remain in place for "safety reasons" until "props" are in place on the cattle bridge.
North West Motorway Police estimated the motorway will be "probably" be closed until "mid afternoon".
Burnley fans travelling north to Aberdeen for their Europa League clash have been advised by Burnley FC to take an alternative route.