Image copyright Highways England Image caption A temporary bridge support was put in place overnight after the lorry was removed

A section of the M6 that was closed for most of Thursday after a lorry crashed into a bridge has reopened.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 32 at Broughton, Preston, and 33, at Galgate, Lancaster, is open following overnight works to remove the HGV and install a bridge support.

The same stretch of motorway southbound remains closed and is expected to be shut well into the morning.

Highways England tweeted it had "been working hard right through the night".

The tweet, posted shortly before 05:00 BST, added: "Removal of the HGV that collided with the bridge is well under way while we demolish the damaged support pillars."

The service initially claimed neither carriageway was likely to reopen "before rush hour" but then confirmed at 05:30 that the northbound section had reopened "well ahead of schedule".

Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption The lorry driver did not have life-threatening injuries, police said

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Cranes were brought in to haul the lorry from the crash site

A diversion has been put in place for the southbound carriageway via the A6 and M55.

Drivers should follow the hollow black diamond symbol.

Image copyright North West Motorway Police Image caption The HGV was the only thing holding the bridge up before the temporary support was put in place

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Concrete pillars were removed from the crash site

The crash, which happened at 06:45 on Thursday, cracked the cattle bridge's stanchion and was "the only thing holding it up", a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital but was "doing fine", police had said.