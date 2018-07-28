Arrest after fatal stabbing near Blackpool South Pier
- 28 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being stabbed near South Pier in Blackpool.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was attacked at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He was pronounced dead at hospital.
A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is being treated for chest injuries in hospital, where he is serious but stable, Lancashire Police said.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.