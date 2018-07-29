Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured on Station Road

A man who died after being stabbed near South Pier in Blackpool has been named by police.

Joshua Atcherley, 27, was attacked at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He died in hospital afterwards.

A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital with chest injuries in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.