Man killed in stabbing near Blackpool pier named
- 29 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died after being stabbed near South Pier in Blackpool has been named by police.
Joshua Atcherley, 27, was attacked at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He died in hospital afterwards.
A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital with chest injuries in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.