Image caption Lancashire County Council said it was working to address the challenges it faces

Lancashire County Council's finances are at a "tipping point", according to its external auditors.

An annual assessment of its financial health concluded that its continuing reliance on reserves to cover gaps in the budget was "unsustainable".

The independent auditors' report for 2017-18 said the council recognises the precariousness of its current financial position.

The county council said it was working to address the challenges it faces.

At a meeting of the authority's audit, risk and governance committee on Monday, Mike Thomas, director of auditors Grant Thornton, said a new operational plan and savings programme was in place.

"It will be a crucial year for the council", he said, "[in] making sure it delivers against those plans."

The Local Democracy Reporter Service said auditors noted the arrival of new members of the senior management team at county hall, including interim chief executive Angie Ridgwell, but concluded it was "too early to judge the success" of their work until "detailed savings options [are] put before members".

The audit team said it plans to monitor the situation throughout the year and has reserved the right to issue a more forceful "statutory recommendation" if concerns deepen.

County hall has committed to finding £135m of savings in the four years to 2021-22.

Last year, £81m was identified but the council has relied on reserves to set a balanced budget in recent years.

Those reserves are due to run out by 2020.

Grant Thornton has also undertaken a review of the council's value-for-money arrangements and concluded it has proper arrangements to secure economy, efficiency and effectiveness in its use of resources.