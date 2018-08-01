Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Haroon Lorgat lied about his marital status to a registrar in 2002

A company director whose wife found out he had been secretly married to another woman in the first years of their marriage has been jailed for bigamy.

Haroon Lorgat, 52, of Columbia Way in Blackburn, married his first wife in 1994 and divorced her in 2004, two years after he had wed another woman.

His second wife only discovered his deception when she filed for divorce in 2012.

After admitting bigamy, he was jailed for six months at Preston Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Lorgat had lied about his marital status to a registrar in Accrington in 2002, before he had taken part in his second marriage ceremony.

He admitted the offence at Blackburn Magistrates' Court in March.