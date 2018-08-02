Image copyright Police handout Image caption Joshua Whitley, also known as Joshua Atcherley, died from a single stab wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder following the death from a single stab wound of a man in Blackpool.

Joshua Whitley, also known as Joshua Atcherley, was stabbed in the chest at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 on 27 July.

The 26-year-old was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Stephen Routledge, 24 and of Station Road, Blackpool has been charged with his murder and will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.