Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Police said Brady watched the videos of the sexual assault before deleting them in an attempt to hide the offences

A man who filmed himself sexually attacking a woman as she slept has been jailed.

DJ Michael Brady, 41, of Warrington, Cheshire also accessed the victim's phone and emailed personal images of her to himself in February 2017.

Police said the victim only realised what had happened when she unlocked her phone and her email app opened.

Brady, who admitted sexual assault and voyeurism, was jailed for four years by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

He also pleaded guilty to performing a function to secure unauthorised access to secure data.

'Lost and broken'

Police said Brady of Hindle Avenue watched the videos he made before deleting them in an attempt to hide the offences.

In a personal statement which the victim read to the court she said: "What has happened to me has affected me more than I ever thought it would.

"I feel lost, broken and like the person I once was will never come back.

"I don't understand why he has done this to me, it doesn't make any sense."

PC Nicola Halliwell said: "The defendant has shown no remorse for his behaviour with the only saving grace being that he chose to plead guilty, so the victim did not have to face a trial.

"The courage and strength that she has shown throughout such a traumatic experience is nothing short of inspirational and I would hope that today's result goes some way in assisting her to gain some form of closure so she may move on with her life."