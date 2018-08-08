Image copyright Lancs Police Image caption CCTV footage showed Costello attacking his victim

A "vicious" killer who bit his victim's ear before thrusting a champagne flute into his neck has been jailed for life.

Jack Costello, 45, was convicted of murdering Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, 23, in Darwen, Lancashire on 28 January.

Preston Crown Court heard another man - Kayle Smith, 30 - had head-butted Mr Livesey Taylor before Costello joined in the "unprovoked" attack at Esco-Bar.

Costello was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years in jail while Smith will be sentenced for assault on Thursday.

Lancashire Police were called to Esco-Bar at about 01.20 when they found Mr Livesey Taylor, from Darwen, bleeding at the roadside.

He died later at the Royal Preston Hospital.

'Lashed out'

CCTV footage showed him with friends at the bar, where he was approached by Smith who - after a brief conversation - attacked him.

Smith, of Value Street, Darwen then went off to talk to Costello, who put his arm around Mr Livesey Taylor before biting his ear.

After being pulled away from the victim, he lashed out with the glass.

The jury rejected Costello's claim that he had never intended to cause Mr Livesey Taylor serious harm and found him guilty of murder.

The actions of Costello, of Victoria Street, Rishton were described by Det Chief Insp Richard McCutcheon as "savage and brutal".

"I must thank the Taylor and Livesey families for the courage they have shown throughout the trial," he added.

"My thoughts continue to remain with them."