Accrington Stanley's goalscoring "legend" Dave 'Haggis' Hargreaves has died at the age of 64.

The striker scored a record 309 goals in 322 games across two spells with his home town club between 1974 and 1985.

His form earned him a transfer to Blackburn Rovers in 1977, where he spent two injury-blighted seasons.

Former Stanley teammate Dave Baron said Hargreaves was a "character [who] could have made it at Blackburn if injuries and other things hadn't stopped him".

Baron, who also managed the forward, said he was "fabulous in front of goal and scored some fabulous goals".

"He was always the first name on the team sheet and he could turn a game in a second," he added.

"Everybody wanted Haggis in their side and opposition teams were wary of him.

"He commanded respect from what he did."

'Sorely missed'

Tributes have been paid to the goalscorer on social media.

Sad news that Dave 'Haggis' Hargreaves of Accrington Stanley, briefly Blackburn Rovers and later Oswy Immanuel & Old Accs legend has passed away. Many of us were prepared for the news & typically he battled away till the 90-oddth minute. — James Wilkinson (@jimwilkz) August 7, 2018

We are Saddened to hear the passing of Dave Hargreaves.

Dave was a Member, Volunteer and a friend of the club. Dave was also a talented footballer playing for @ASFCofficial and @Rovers.

We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to his family at this time #RIPHaggis — Accrington C.C (@AccyCC) August 7, 2018

The forward also set Stanley's record for most goals in a season, scoring 56 goals in 44 games in 1975-76.

Current Stanley manager John Coleman said "Haggis was a legend" who would be "sorely missed by the football community of Accrington".

A club spokesman said a tribute was being planned for Stanley's next home game against Charlton Athletic on 18 August.

A Blackburn Rover spokesman said the club was "saddened" by Hargreaves' death.