A baby boy has been found dead at a house in Lancashire, prompting a police investigation.

Officers found the child's body at the home in Garstang Road North, Wesham, at 18:00 BST on Thursday.

The boy's 15-year-old mother is receiving medical attention and support in hospital, Lancashire Police said.

The force said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and a post-mortem examination would be carried out.

'Complex investigation'

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston said: "The mother of the baby, a 15-year-old girl, is being given support from specially trained officers.

"We are at the very early stages of our enquiries and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a complex investigation and a team of officers are conducting a number of enquiries."