Aaron Sutcliffe admitted the same offence with two different women

A man who is HIV positive has admitted infecting two women with the virus.

Aaron Sutcliffe admitted unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm by having sex with a woman.

Preston Crown Court heard the offence took place between January and May in 2016.

The 29-year-old, of Westhead Walk, Fleetwood, admitted the same offence, between January 2009 and September 2010, with another woman at a previous hearing.

Sutcliffe, who was granted bail, will be sentenced on 2 November.

His barrister Julie Taylor told the court Sutcliffe was also the complainant in an ongoing police investigation over claims he had earlier been infected by a man.

The hearing was adjourned for pre-sentence and psychiatric reports.

Sutcliffe was granted bail with restrictions on his living arrangements and on the condition he makes no contact with the women.

In June, magistrates in Blackpool imposed a sexual risk prevention order requiring Sutcliffe to make any sexual partners aware of his condition and obtain written permission from Lancashire Police before he had sex.