Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lancashire Police said the driver had been identified, but not the passenger

A man who was seen in a car near the Winter Hill fire at the time it broke out is being sought by police.

The blaze near Bolton began on 28 June and burned for six weeks across an area of 7 sq miles (18 sq km) at its peak.

Lancashire Police said officers wanted to speak with the man, who was travelling in a black Peugeot nearby, in connection with the blaze.

A force spokeswoman said the car's driver had been spoken to but the passenger had not been identified.

Two men have previously been arrested over the fire and both were released under investigation.

Det Con Stuart Lund said the investigation into the fire was "complex" and officers were still looking into how the fire began.