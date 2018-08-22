Image copyright Google Image caption The attacked took place in Middle Walk on the ramp leading to Pleasant Street

A 29-year-old man has been raped following a night out in Blackpool.

The victim was walking to a friend's home when he was approached by two men, pushed to the ground and attacked in Middle Walk at 22:30 BST on Saturday.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for help to find the offenders, who were both said to have spoken with local accents.

One was described as about 24, slim and wearing tracksuit bottoms. The other was in a white vest and combat pants.

Both fled in the direction of the Metropole Hotel, Lancashire Police said.