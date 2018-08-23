Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Hurghada is a resort on the Red Sea

Two holidaymakers have died in Egypt, a travel company has said.

The pair, understood to be from Burnley in Lancashire, died at the Hurghada beach resort on the Red Sea and Thomas Cook has launched an investigation.

The firm said it was "deeply saddened" by the deaths, which included a "loyal and long-serving" member of staff.

It said it was working with the hotel and supporting local authorities. The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.

Ingo Burmester, chief of Thomas Cook UK, said: "Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones."

No further details about the deaths have been released.