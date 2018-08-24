Image caption The Eden Project opened near St Austell in a former china clay pit

The Eden Project said it will open a version of its Cornish visitor attraction in Lancashire after carrying out a feasibility study.

The company announced earlier this year it was in talks to bring the attraction to the resort of Morecambe.

It is now looking for funding and support to move the project on.

Simon Bellamy, head of Eden Project International, said the vision is to "re-imagine what the 21st century seaside resort could look like".

The Eden Project opened near St Austell in Cornwall in 2001.