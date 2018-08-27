Sexual assault on woman walking dog in Accrington
- 27 August 2018
A 53-year-old woman was sexually assaulted as she walked her dog in Lancashire.
Police said the woman was attacked in a field close to Epping Avenue, between Whinney Hill Road and East Crescent, Accrington.
The woman said the man grabbed and inappropriately touched her shortly before 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Det Insp Paul Barlow said: "This was an extremely concerning assault on a woman simply out walking her pet."