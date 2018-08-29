Image copyright Facebook Image caption John and Susan Cooper died on 21 August

Thomas Cook's chief executive has flown to Egypt to discuss the investigation into the deaths of a British couple with the country's prime minister.

Peter Fankhauser will hold talks with Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo about the demise of John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire.

The couple died after they fell ill at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in Hurghada on 21 August.

Egyptian investigators had said no traces of toxic gas had been detected.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: "Peter Fankhauser has flown to Egypt today to meet with the Egyptian prime minister, His Excellency Dr Mostafa Madbouly.

"They will discuss the recent tragic deaths of Mr and Mrs Cooper in Hurghada and the ongoing investigation by the Egyptian authorities."

Thomas Cook is hoping to obtain permission from the Egyptian authorities to access the hotel room where the Coopers were staying.

Mr Fankhauser has previously insisted there is "no real evidence what caused the deaths" but pledged to "get to the bottom of it and to get to the cause".

Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room, while Mrs Cooper, 63, a Thomas Cook employee, died after being taken to hospital.

Following the deaths, the travel operator said it was removing all of its 300 customers from the hotel and flew some holidaymakers back to the UK "as a precaution".