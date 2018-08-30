Image copyright Facebook Image caption John and Susan Cooper died on 21 August while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in Hurghada

The Egyptian government has ordered a thorough investigation into hygiene standards at a hotel where a British couple were staying when they died.

John and Susan Cooper fell fatally ill at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel in Hurghada on 21 August.

The country's Attorney General will lead a "thorough and independent" probe into food, water and air conditioning.

The bodies of the couple from Lancashire will be flown home next week after post-mortem tests are complete.