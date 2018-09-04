Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption The nurse had worked at the hospital for nine months

A nurse who admitted kissing a mental health patient and fondling her breasts has been sacked and struck off

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practice hearing found Stelios Mitakoudis abused his position at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

NMC said his dealings with the 21-year-old woman were "inappropriate" and "sexually motivated".

The Greek national, who had worked at the hospital for nine months, failed to attend three hearings.

He also admitted contacting the woman on social media.

He told the panel he was a similar age to the patient and thought a relationship might develop.

'Blurred relationship'

Mr Mitakoudis also said that he met the woman after a shift and the pair went to a hospital garden.

There he kissed her and touched her breasts as she sat on his lap, he said.

The disciplinary panel said he "blurred the lines between a professional and personal relationship".

Mr Mitakoudis was told by the NMC that the situation was aggravated by the patient's vulnerability.

It said he had "demonstrated some remorse", but added that the nurse had "placed a worrying emphasis" on the damage the episode had caused on his own career, rather than on the potential impact on the patient.

The NMC added: "There is a deep-seated attitudinal problem which gives rise to public protection concerns and is incompatible with Mr Mitakoudis remaining on the register."