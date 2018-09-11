Image caption The patient has been transferred to the Tropical and Infectious Diseases Unit at Liverpool University Hospital

A second case of monkeypox has been identified in the UK, just days after the first was discovered.

The patient tested positive at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had recently travelled to Nigeria where they are believed to have contracted it, Public Health England said.

They have been transferred to Liverpool University Hospital for treatment.

The first UK case was diagnosed in Cornwall, in a patient who had also spent time in Nigeria.

The rare viral infection does not spread easily between humans and most people recover within a few weeks.

PHE said there was no UK link between the patients.

Dr Mike Beadsworth, clinical director of the Tropical and Infectious Diseases Unit at Liverpool University Hospital, said there is no risk to other staff, patients or visitors.

"The patient is being cared for on our specialist infectious and tropical diseases unit, by highly trained staff who are experienced in dealing with a variety of infectious diseases."

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks, however severe illness can occur in some

It is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus, and has been reported mainly in central and west African countries

It can spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person, however there is a very low risk of transmission to the general population

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off

Source: Public Health England

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director of the PHE's National Infection Service, said there was a sustained outbreak of monkeypox in Nigeria in September 2017 and sporadic cases continue to be reported.

"It is likely that monkeypox continues to circulate in Nigeria and could therefore affect travellers who are returning from this part of the world, however, it is very unusual to see two cases in such a relatively short space of time," he said.

He added PHE was contacting people who may have come into contact with the latest patient.